Another packing plant fire

A Cargill plant in Dodge City, Kansas caught fire Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

According to Meatingplace.com, the fire was small and quickly contained. “One person was sent to the hospital and has since been released. We are focused on safety and are operating normally with no interruption or impact to customers,” said Cargill, in a statement to Meatingplace.

According to a KSN story, the Dodge City fire chief reported that the fire was in the vent system.

Plant employees had been welding when a spark caught some grease on fire, said the KSN story.

Officials said the damage was minor and would not likely impact operations, the story said.

–Staff report