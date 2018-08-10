Anthrax is found in Butte County

Additional cases of Anthrax have been confirmed in South Dakota livestock this year.

State Veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven has confirmed that the disease was diagnosed in a group of 300 unvaccinated yearling cattle in Butte County. Butte is the fourth county where the disease has been diagnosed in 2018, following Clark, Bon Homme, and Hamlin counties.

Anthrax spores can survive indefinitely in contaminated soil and the potential for outbreaks exists across South Dakota. Significant climate change, such as drought, floods and winds can expose anthrax spores to livestock. Alkaline soils, high humidity and high temperatures present conditions for anthrax spores to vegetate and become infectious to grazing livestock.

Producers across the state should consult their veterinarians and vaccinate livestock, if deemed appropriate.

Any suspicious cases of Anthrax should be reported immediately to the herd veterinarian and the South Dakota Animal Industry Board.

–South Dakota Animal Industry Board