North, South Dakota face anthrax cases; prevention is possible

Known to cause infection and death in multiple species worldwide, including humans, any outbreak of anthrax requires immediate action. Anthrax is caused by a spore-forming bacterium, Bacillus anthracis, that can survive in soil for many decades to even centuries. Since the bacteria that causes anthrax resides in soils, herbivores are most commonly affected, including, but not limited to, cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and buffalo, deer, elk, pronghorn.

When environmental conditions create the perfect storm, anthrax rears its ugly head.

“Anthrax has been a problem for the midwestern U.S. for all of history,” stated North Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress.

“Dead cattle found in pastures with bloody discharge is typically the first sign of the disease,” noted Andress. This year, there have been reported cases in bison in the Northwest Territories and cattle in Minnesota, Texas, and South Dakota, with North Dakota particularly hard hit.

Anthrax cases

There are years without a single reported case and then years like this one when multiple ranches are impacted, Andress noted. “As of Sept 1, 2023, approximately 170 cattle have been confirmed infected on 24 premises in Hettinger, Adams, and Grant counties in southwestern North Dakota. In the state last year, we had no cases, but 2 premises were impacted by anthrax in 2001 in Dickey County. Between 2006 and 2020, 16 ranches were affected. The break in 2005 was the largest recorded, with a total of 109 head of cattle in 16 counties from the Canadian border to the South Dakota border.”

The South Dakota State veterinarian confirmed South Dakota’s first case for 2023, in Ziebach County, on Sept. 12, 2023. The Animal Industry Board quarantined the affected herd and will quarantine any additional affected herds, said the official news release.

Interestingly, anthrax infections occur more often along historic cattle drive trails. Millions of cattle from Mexico and Texas have followed buffalo and cattle trails north into the Dakotas, east toward Chicago, and west to railheads of Kansas. Cattle herds congregated along rivers year after year, and dead buffalo and cattle were left where they lay. Infected animals contaminated soils and other animals that came in contact with them. In soils with the right mineral and moisture content, anthrax spores lay dormant for an undetermined amount of time until exposed by wind, rain, or floods.

courtesy image anthrax-and-cattle-drive-trails

Andress believes the flooding moves topsoil and exposes contained soils; then drought causes cattle to graze in areas where they may not typically graze, like riverbanks. Drought conditions also encourage cattle to graze forages shorter, exposing themselves to the soil bacteria, which is infectious if eaten, inhaled, or comes in contact with an open wound.

Symptoms depend to some extent on how the animal was exposed. When spores enter through the nose or mouth, death is typically rapid, with bloody discharge from any or all openings. Bloating and decomposition follow quickly. When infection is through a wound, localized swelling and heat can occur, but this will progress to a generalized infection and result in death unless treated.

“Ranches that have had a case of anthrax indicate it is in the area and make it more likely that anthrax infections may be present at some point in the future, but the incidence and occurrence isn’t predictable,” Andress noted. With large pastures, ranchers often don’t patrol every corner, and finding an occassional dead cow isn’t unusual. Sudden death can occur in an older cow or can be caused by a lightning strike.

Testing and carcass disposal

But with confirmation of one anthrax case, all veterinarians are alerted to be on the lookout within that state and neighboring states, said Andress.

When Dr. Andress is made aware of a case, he contacts the affected producer’s local veterinarian and he also contacts the producer. It is the responsibility of that producer to contact his or her neighbors to alert them of the situation.

Dr. Andress said that in some states, producer protections are not as strong, and the state veterinarians can make the name of the affected producer public, which gives animal rights groups and others access to that information.

In North Dakota, Dr. Andress favors producer protections, and he believes local control is best, but he strongly encourages producers to take the moral high ground and inform neighbors immediately, when a case is discovered. “It’s the responsibility of that producer to do the right thing,” he said. He added that state’s cattle industry could consider a legal repercussion if the affected producer does not inform his or her neighbors. He prefers this option over a law change that would require the state veterinarian to breach confidentiality by informing neighbors of the anthrax case.

If a case of sudden death is identified with bloody discharge, Andress recommends keeping other livestock, pets, and people away from the carcass. The next step is contacting your veterinarian immediately since inhaling spores and handling the carcass, fluids, and contaminated soil can be a serious risk to you and your livestock. A blood sample sent to the state lab taken by your veterinarian can confirm anthrax and prevent you from becoming exposed.

After samples are taken, the carcass must be disposed of immediately to prevent potential spread. In the past, burning was recommended. However, extremely high temperatures are needed to destroy spores, and these can’t be reached by simply using an accelerant on the animal.

“We used to use things like tires to ensure the fire burned hot and long enough to destroy spores, but we now know there are hazards and regulations associated with burning tires. We recommend the animal and contaminated soil, underneath and around the animal, be buried 6ft deep as close to where it died as possible,” said Andress.

Andress cautioned to avoid any drainages, streams, bodies of water, and low-lying areas as burial sites and do your best to not contaminate additional parts of the pasture by moving the dead animal. In addition, taking safety precautions for yourself is suggested – wearing protective coverings, gloves, and mask, and properly disposing of disinfecting any items that came in contact with the animal, fluids, or contaminated soils. Andress also recommends consulting your physician or health and human service office, even if the cattle anthrax tests are pending.

Courtesy image NDDA_Anthrax_8-23-23

Treatment and prevention

Since anthrax is an endemic disease, veterinarians and ranchers in higher-incidence areas often have protocols in place to prevent and treat the disease and choose not to wait for confirmation and risk more loss and continued contamination.

Louis Pasteur developed an effective live vaccine for anthrax in the late 1800s, said Andress. “The vaccine we use is extremely effective.” But like all vaccines, the vaccinated animal requires about ten days post-injection to build immunity. Unvaccinated animals also need a booster two weeks after the initial dose and a yearly booster to ensure a good antibody response to an exposure, noted Andress.

Anthrax typically infects adult cattle more than calves. Cows and bulls graze more aggressively, potentially causing them to come into contact with soil more often than calves, noted Andress.

In less severe cases of anthrax, antibiotics can treat the disease successfully. In the event of herd exposure, veterinarians can choose to initially treat the herd with antibiotics, hopefully preventing more deaths while the vaccine builds immunity.

Once a case of anthrax is confirmed on a ranch, all livestock are quarantined on the premises for 30 days after the vaccine or 30 days after the last death. Any animals on known infected ground are vaccinated annually for at least ten years. However, the soils will remain a source of potential infection much longer.

Final recommendations

Producers who lose cattle to anthrax may want to contact their local USDA Farm Credit Services for information about programs such as the Livestock Indemnity Program that may help them recover some of the value of lost animals.

Andress recommends that those who live in an area cattle have died of anthrax or been discovered dead with bloody discharge, should consult with a local vet for specific, individualized treatment protocols that will address unique risks and needs.