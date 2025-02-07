Apex predator bills die in Wyoming Legislature

With the Wyoming Legislature about half-way through its forty-day legislative session, several controversial bills regarding the management of apex predators have fallen by the wayside.

A bill that would have taken mountain lion management away from the state’s wildlife agency in favor of a mandatory year-round hunting season with no mortality limits died quietly when no member of a committee offered a motion to move the bill forward. Outside of the bill’s cosponsors, no others giving testimony in committee supported the bill. From lion-hunters and outfitters to representatives of sportsmen and conservation organizations, testimony was limited to one minute and all was in opposition to the bill.

A bill that would place a bear coupon on resident elk tags was defeated on the floor of the Wyoming House. The bill included both grizzly and black bears and was viewed as a “shaking of the fist” at the federal government for failing to remove grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the list of threatened species. House members voiced concern that a Wyoming citizen could assume that killing a grizzly was legal in Wyoming but could end up with a felony for violating federal law. Numerous legislators talked about the need for grizzlies to be delisted but opposed the bill that they viewed as putting Wyoming people and the state wildlife agency in legal jeopardy, as well as moving wildlife decisions away from a science-based approach.

Another bill that would have prohibited the Wyoming Game & Fish Department from managing grizzly bears until they were removed from federal protection was voluntarily laid back by the bill’s sponsor. This was another bill arising from frustration that the federal government retains the grizzly bear as a listed species while the state expends millions of dollars each year in on-the-ground management. The importance of state management – even while grizzlies are under federal jurisdiction – is evidenced by last year being the highest damage year on record for grizzlies, resulting in twenty-one grizzlies removed for livestock depredation in Wyoming. While the state wildlife agency conducts livestock depredation investigations and traps and handles depredating grizzlies, it is the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service that decides the fate of each bear. The Wyoming Game & Fish Department has a crew of large carnivore specialists based out of the agency’s regional offices, while the federal wildlife agency has limited staff in the state. Some of those giving testimony expressed hope that either Congress or the Trump Administration will push delisting forward for grizzlies in the Yellowstone region.

There are at least three other bills still making their way through the legislative process that deal with how predators are treated in Wyoming.

House Bill 003 would require anyone who intentionally injures or disables a predatory animal with a vehicle to immediately use all reasonable efforts to kill the animal. Those who fail to do could be charged with cruelty to animals.

House Bill 275 would have the state’s animal cruelty laws apply to all living wildlife in Wyoming, with a tiered system of penalties.

House Bill 331, would prohibit the harassment, injury or killing of any wildlife or predatory animals with a vehicle on public land.

Next Wednesday, February 12, is an important cutoff date for the more than 550 bills and resolutions filed this session. Bills must have their third reading in their house of origin by that deadline or they fail.