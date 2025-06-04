APHIS asks for comments on new Bayer-developed genetically engineered corn

The Animal and Plant Health Service (APHIS) has asked for public comments by July 3 on a draft plant pest risk assessment and draft environmental assessment regarding a petition from Bayer U.S.-Crop Science seeking a determination of nonregulated status for maize (corn) event MON 95379 which has been developed using genetic engineering to produce two insecticidal proteins to protect against feeding damage caused by target lepidopteran pests.

–The Hagstrom Report