APHIS: Bird flu found in swine in Oregon

The Agriculture Department and Oregon veterinary officials are investigating positive cases of H5N1 in a backyard farming operation in Oregon that has a mix of poultry and livestock, including swine, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Service said Wednesday. “This farm is a non-commercial operation, and the animals were not intended for the commercial food supply. There is no concern about the safety of the nation’s pork supply as a result of this finding,” APHIS added. In a separate statement, APHIS said it “is planning to enhance testing and monitoring for H5N1, building on measures taken by USDA since the beginning of the avian influenza outbreak.”

“In partnership with state veterinarians, USDA will implement a tiered strategy to collect milk samples to better assess where H5N1 is present, with the goal to better inform biosecurity and containment measures, as well as to inform state-led efforts to reduce risk to farm workers who may be in contact with animals infected with H5N1,” APHIS said.

But The Washington Post noted, “The discovery is particularly concerning to scientists and public health officials because pigs can become coinfected with bird and human viruses, allowing genes to swap to form a new, more dangerous virus that can more easily infect humans.”The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) emphasized in a statement that the Oregon case “poses no threat to consumer health or food safety.”

“Properly handled and cooked pork products remain safe for consumption,” said Bryan Humphreys, NPPC CEO. “The entire pork industry remains committed to safeguarding food safety and human and animal health.”

“Pork producers have always been proactive and diligent about implementing biosecurity plans as part of their daily production practices to assure animals wellbeing and food safety,” said Lori Stevermer, NPPC president and Minnesota pork producer. “This detection serves as a reminder for producers of all sizes to understand and address influenza virus risks.”

–The Hagstrom Report