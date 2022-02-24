APHIS confirms avian influenza in Michigan backyard flock

The Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service today confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Kalamazoo County, Michigan.

The Michigan case is the latest in a series around the country.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters today that the situation with bird flu is much different than when he was secretary during the Obama administration. Both the industry and the government are better prepared now and act quickly to depopulate poultry populations to avoid the spread, Vilsack said.

–The Hagstrom Report