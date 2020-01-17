APHIS highlights keeping African Swine Fever out of the country
The Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service put keeping African Swine Fever at the top of its list of accomplishments for 2019, but also noted “eradicating a disease affecting stone fruit, keeping international trade flowing, responding to an isolated incident involving the detection of unauthorized genetically engineered (GE) wheat, and keeping U.S. and military airports safe from wildlife strikes.”
–The Hagstrom Report
