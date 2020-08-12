APHIS lists diseases, asks for feedback

The Agriculture’s Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has posted a list of pests and diseases the agency believes are likely to pose a high risk to U.S. agricultural and natural resources, and is seeking feedback.

APHIS said it “will review comments from the public about the list, including suggestions of pests or diseases that should be added or removed.”

“In providing comments, individuals should keep in mind that the farm bill definition of a pest or disease of concern limits this list to those that are ‘likely to pose a significant risk to the food and agricultural critical infrastructure sector,’ and is not meant to be an exhaustive list of all possible pests or diseases.”

–The Hagstrom Report