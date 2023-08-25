APHIS proposes rule on horse show inspectors

The Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service this week proposed a rule to “screen, train, and authorize qualified persons to conduct inspections at horse shows, horse exhibitions, horse sales, and horse auctions to ensure compliance with the Horse Protection Act (the Act).”

“The proposed actions are intended to strengthen regulatory requirements to protect horses from the practice of soring and eliminate unfair competition as the Act requires,” APHIS said.The deadline for comments is October 20.