APHIS proposes updated veterinary services user fees

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is seeking public comment on proposed changes to its user fees for veterinary diagnostic goods and services, along with veterinary services for imports and exports of live animals and animal products.

The proposed changes would ensure the fees APHIS charges more closely align with the costs of providing these services. They would also allow the Agency to improve customer service by hiring and training personnel and ensuring the availability of information technology needed to facilitate trade processes, such as issuing export health certificates. The notice and a full list of the proposed fees may be viewed in today’s Federal Register at here.

APHIS has not adjusted its fees for veterinary services since 2012. In 2023, APHIS issued a final rule outlining a new process for updating user fees and rates. This is the first proposed fee adjustment using the new process.

APHIS’ animal health import and export user fees cover significant activities across the country, including at border locations and quarantine facilities. These fees support personnel, facilities, and information technology systems. They also recover the costs of inspection and certification services for imports and exports of live animals, animal products, and animal byproducts as well as provide for veterinary diagnostic goods and services. APHIS does not receive appropriated funding to support these activities.

Stakeholders have 30 days to review the proposed changes and provide comments. APHIS will then review the comments received, issue a final notice in the Federal Register, and post the new fees to the website .

