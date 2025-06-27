APHIS to Hold Listening Sessions on New World Screwworm Technologies and Tools

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

(Washington, D,.C., June XX, 2025) – On June 18, 2025, Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a bold plan to combat New World screwworm (NWS). This plan calls for innovation to eradicate this pest from Mexico and Central America and protect U.S. animal agriculture. Starting this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will hold four public listening sessions to solicit input from stakeholders and inform the finalization of future plans.

During these sessions, APHIS will gather feedback on the following topics:

sterile fly production technology,

eradication tools and technologies aside from sterile fly production,

the benefits and barriers including timelines and costs of enhanced domestic vs international sterile fly production, and

other innovative ideas.

Participants must register for the virtual listening session(s) in advance and indicate if they would like to verbally provide comments. The listening sessions will begin with a short update on APHIS’ NWS response followed by stakeholder comments for the remainder of the meeting. In order to hear from as many participants as possible, we ask that speakers plan to limit their comments to 3 minutes or less. Participants may provide a written copy of their comments either before or after the listening session by sending them to APHIS.NWS.Program@usda.gov .

To participate in a listening session, please register in advance using the link(s) below and provide your name, organization and email address. Once you submit your information, you will promptly receive an email that includes the webinar link. Each listening session will be recorded.

Friday, June 27, 2025, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. ET

Topic: Sterile Fly Production Technology

Wednesday, July 2, 2025, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. ET

Topic: Eradication Tools and Technologies Aside from Sterile Fly Production

Monday, July 7, 2025, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. ET

Topic: Benefits and Barriers of Enhanced Domestic vs International Sterile Fly Production (including timelines and costs)

Friday, July 11, 2025, 1:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m. ET

Topic: Other Innovative NWS Ideas

Please forward this announcement to interested colleagues. To avoid any problems connecting to listening session, do not share the unique link you receive when you register.

For more information on NWS, including sterile insect technology, visit the APHIS website.

We look forward to hearing from you.

–APHIS