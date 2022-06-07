Application, nomination forms available for North Dakota Stockmen’s Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund

Application and nomination forms are now available for the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation’s (NDSF) Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund. The groups teamed up to support the state’s cattle ranchers who suffered serious impacts in back-to-back, record-setting storms in April. Livestock industry impacts ranged from widespread livestock death and illness to damaged buildings and fences.

The Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund will help North Dakota cattlemen and women offset the losses from these disastrous storms and those that linger even after the snow has melted. The NDSA and NDSF kickstarted the fund with their $40,000 initial contribution and invited others to join them. To date, the fund has nearly tripled, and the groups continue to accept donations for the effort. One-hundred percent of the money raised will be distributed to producers in need through an application and nomination process.

Producers can download application forms from http://www.ndstockmen.org . Nomination forms can also be found there. Nomination forms can be used to submit the names and information of individuals who could use a helping hand, but may not apply for assistance themselves. Applications and nominations can be sent to the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund, c/o North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and Foundation, 407 S. 2nd St., Bismarck, ND 58504. The deadline is Aug. 1.

“First, cattle ranchers were dealing with severe drought and then record-breaking storms delivered a one-two punch in the midst of calving season,” explained NDSF President Dan Rorvig, a McVille, N.D., cow-calf producer. “The first storm was bad enough on its own, and then the second had a compounding effect on the animals that were already weak and stressed. Our goal is to help our producers recoup and reclaim hope after a very challenging year.”

Jeff Schafer, NDSA president and New Rockford, N.D., cattleman, added, “Cattle-ranching families give their all to care for their livestock every day, and we want to do all we can to care for them in their time of need as well.”

For more information about the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund, call (701) 223-2522.

The NDSA is a 93-year-old beef cattle producers’ trade organization that works to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve the state’s beef industry. The NDSF is a charitable organization that supports the beef industry with scholarship, leadership, promotion, research and building projects and disaster relief. Together, the organizations have distributed more than a half-million dollars in direct aid to cattle producers recovering from catastrophic floods, blizzards, drought and wildfires since 2009.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association