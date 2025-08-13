Applications Accepted for W.D. Farr Scholarship Program 

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Aug. 13, 2025) – Graduate students pursuing careers in meat science and animal science are encouraged to apply for the annual W.D. Farr Scholarship program. Established in 2007 by the National Cattlemen’s Foundation (NCF), the scholarship recognizes outstanding graduate students committed to advancing the beef industry.



Two $15,000 grants are awarded to graduate students who demonstrate superior achievement in academics and leadership. Previous scholarship recipients recognize that the program not only benefits their work but also the entire industry.



“Receiving the W.D. Farr Scholarship enhanced my ability to share my research with veterinarians and producers in the field, as well as direct future research initiatives with cattle production and sustainability as driving priorities,” said 2024 recipient and Kansas State University doctoral candidate Conrad Schelkopf.



Eligible students must apply online by submitting a cover letter, curriculum vitae, description of applicant’s goals and experience, a short essay, statement of belief in the industry, as well as a review of the applicant’s graduate research and three letters of recommendation by Sept. 19, 2025. The 2025 scholarship recipients will be recognized at CattleCon 2026, Feb. 3-5, in Nashville, Tennessee.



The scholarship honors the successful career of the late W.D. Farr, a third-generation Coloradan, pioneer rancher, statesman and banker who was known for his extraordinary vision. His dedication to improving agriculture, livestock and water development resulted in significant changes in farming methods that have influenced the practices of ranchers and farmers throughout the nation. Farr was the first president of the NCF and served as president of the American National Cattlemen’s Association, which would later become the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). Farr died at age 97 in August 2007.



The NCF advances the future of the beef industry by assisting in the education of the next generation of beef industry professionals. For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit http://www.nationalcattlemensfoundation.org .

–NCBA