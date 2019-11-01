Applications Being Accepted for NCBA 2020 Environmental Stewardship Award

Award recognizes efforts of nation’s best cattle and livestock operations

DENVER, CO (October 30, 2019) – Applications are being accepted for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s 2020 Environmental Stewardship Award. Deadline for applications is March 6, 2020.

Established in 1991 by NCBA to recognize the nation’s best cattle and livestock operations and their stewardship and conservation efforts, the Environmental Stewardship Awards Program (ESAP) is generously sponsored by Corteva Agriscience, McDonald’s, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Cattlemen’s Foundation.

Winner of the 2019 national Environmental Stewardship Award will be named during the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in San Antonio in early February. The 2019 regional winners were Overhome Farms in Crozier, Va.; Blackbeard’s Ranch in Myakka City, Fla.; Didrikson Farms in Badger, Minn.; Killam Duval County Ranch in South Texas; Blew Partnership in Castleton, Kan.; Cundall Ranch in Glendo, Wyo.; and Ute Creek Cattle Company in Bueyeros, N.M.

Any individual, group or organization is eligible to nominate one individual/business who/that raises or feeds cattle. Individuals and families may not nominate themselves, although nominees may be involved in the preparation of the application.

Past nominees are eligible and encouraged to resubmit applications. However, previous winners may not reapply.

Along with a typed application, one nomination letter and three letters of recommendation highlighting the nominee’s leadership in conservation are expected. The full nomination packet and directions for its completion are available, and tips and past applications can also be viewed at https://www.environmentalstewardship.org/awards/application.

For additional information or to receive a hard copy of the nomination packet, contact Jill DeLucero at 303-850-3321 or jdelucero@beef.org.

–NCBA