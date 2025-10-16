Applications Being Accepted for Nebraska Elite 11 Veterinarian Program

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Lincoln, Nebraska, Oct. 15, 2025 — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is accepting applications for the Nebraska Elite 11 Veterinarian Program, a competitive scholarship designed to increase the number of veterinarians serving livestock producers in rural Nebraska.

The Elite 11 program provides financial assistance and hands-on experiences for students pursuing degrees in animal or veterinary sciences within the university’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. Selected students must be incoming freshmen, residents of Nebraska and demonstrate a strong commitment to the well-being of production animals and to serving agricultural communities statewide.

“The Nebraska Elite 11 Veterinarian Program exemplifies our commitment to supporting Nebraska students who are passionate about production animal health and rural communities,” said Tom Burkey, interim dean of CASNR. “By providing financial support and hands-on learning opportunities, this program helps prepare the next generation of veterinarians to serve livestock producers across our state — strengthening both Nebraska’s agricultural future and the vitality of its rural communities.”

Up to 20 incoming freshmen will receive the Nebraska Production Animal Health Scholarship, covering half of tuition for their first two years in CASNR. Of those students, up to 13 will earn a continuation scholarship covering full tuition for their junior and senior years. After completing the Nebraska Aspiring Production Animal Veterinarians Program, 11 students — the “Elite 11” — will receive full tuition and fees for UNL’s Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine. In return, they commit to practicing as production-animal veterinarians in Nebraska for eight years following graduation.

Applications are due Feb. 2. Applicants must be Nebraska residents admitted to CASNR with plans to major in animal science or veterinary science.

Full application instructions, eligibility requirements and submission links are available at http://casnr.unl.edu/elite11 .

