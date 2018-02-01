Applications Being Accepted for South Dakota Farm Bureau Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) scholarships for college-bound high school as well as current college and continuing students.

Scholarships will be awarded to students whose parents or guardians are current members of SDFB and who have been members for at least two years.

Eligibility Requirements:

Applicant, his/her parents or guardians must be a current member of SDFB for two years.

Applicant must be accepted by an accredited school of higher education and planning to study a minimum of one year as a full-time student.

Applicant must be 17 or older, a high school graduate, or freshman, sophomore, junior or senior in college.

The SDFB Scholarship Fund was started in December 2005 by Agnes and Richard Ekstrum, past SDFFB President. The first scholarships were given out in 2007.

Additional scholarship requirements and a full application is available by contacting school counselors, SDFB members or by visiting http://www.sdfbf.org

Completed scholarship applications and materials must be received by March 15, 2018 to SDFB, 2225 Dakota Ave S, Huron, S.D. 57350

–South Dakota Farm Bureau