Applications Open for 2020 Young Cattlemen’s Conference

Apply by Jan. 10 to be considered for the Angus Foundation-sponsored representative.

Future beef leaders – apply now for the 2020 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC). Again, this year the Angus Foundation will sponsor an individual to represent the Angus breed at YCC held May 27-June 4, 2020 in Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Applications can be found on the Angus Foundation website and are due by Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

YCC is a program developed for up-and-coming cattle producers who are interested in seeing every part of the supply chain from production to marketing, to Capitol Hill. The primary objective is to develop leadership qualities in young cattlemen and women and expose them to all aspects of the beef industry while building their professional network.

“The Angus Foundation is committed to providing opportunities and resources for Angus Association members to be successful,” said Rod Schoenbine, Angus Foundation director of development. “YCC is a great opportunity for cattlemen and women to learn the ins-and-outs of the industry from industry-leading professionals while building their network.”

The sponsored attendee will have registration and travel costs covered by the Angus Foundation. Applicants must be between the ages of 25-50 and in good standing with American Angus Associationâ and a member of NCBA. For more information, visit NCBA at Beefusa.org or the Angus Foundation website.

Henry Smith of Russell Springs, Kentucky, was selected to represent the Angus Association at the 2019 YCC. Smith inherited his passion for the Angus breed and community while working alongside his father and grandfather. After attending Somerset Community College and graduating from Western Kentucky University with a degree in agricultural education, Smith continued to give back to the industry he grew up in. He now operates Smithland Angus Farm, a 300-head Angus and 30-head commercial cattle operation.

“I was impressed by the lengths taken to ensure the highest level of food safety and quality control for consumers on the retail side of things,” Smith said. “A lot of us are grass-roots type producers, and seeing the retail side of the industry and the demand for high quality cuts only encourages me to keep producing the best and safest beef possible.”

For more information and to download the application, visit Angusfoundation.org.

–The Hagstrom Report