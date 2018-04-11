Applications open for annual Wyoming-Nebraska ranch management practicum

Applications are being accepted for a ranch management school that filled to maximum last year and has had hundreds of cattle producers attend.

The eight-day, multi-season High Plains Ranch Practicum is June 13-14, Aug. 23-24, Sept. 26-27 and Nov. 1-2, said Blake Hauptman, University of Wyoming Extension educator.

Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne is this year's host site. The practicum is supported and developed by the University of Wyoming Extension and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The practicum is the longest-running ranch management school in the region, Hauptman said, with ranchers attending last year from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Specific topics are: unit cost of production; grazing and forages; economic analysis tools; personnel management and family working relationships; and nutrition, reproduction and body condition scoring.

The school is hands-on and focused on generating discussions and not lectures, said Hauptman.

"There are opportunities to visit ranches and hear from engaging guest speakers who share the tools and principles they've used to make their ranch businesses more profitable while improving their land, lifestyles and relationships," he said.

Course fee is $600 for individuals and $900 for two from the same ranch and covers materials, instructor costs and meals. More about the practicum is at http://hpranchpracticum.com.

For more information or an application, contact Aaron Berger with UN-L at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu; UW Extension educator Dallas Mount at 307-322-3667 or dmount@uwyo.edu; or Hauptman at 307-283-1192 or bhauptma@uwyo.edu. F

–University of Wyoming