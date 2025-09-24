Applications Open for Class II of the Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA), in partnership with Farm Credit Services of America and the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council, is now accepting applications for Class II of the Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy. The program is designed to empower individuals to make a positive impact on the industry, drive sustainable growth, and shape the next generation of influential leaders in the cattle industry.



The Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy curriculum focuses on three key areas: fostering industry knowledge, developing leadership, and honing communication skills. Participants engage in interactive seminars, events, tours, and experiential learning opportunities alongside cattle industry veterans and experts across all segments of the industry.



Seminars include opportunities for networking, collaboration, and mentorship, allowing participants to broaden their professional network, share best practices, and explore solutions to industry-wide challenges. Communication is a key component of the program. Participants will strengthen their skills through interviews, social media strategy, and learning to effectively advocate for the cattle industry with leaders, policymakers, and consumers.



Applications are open through November 1. Eligible applicants must be SDCA members, at least 21 years of age, and actively involved in the South Dakota cattle industry. To learn more or to apply, visit sdcattlemen.org .

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association