Applications Open for Class XI South Dakota Agricultural & Rural Leadership

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Applications for the eleventh class of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership (SDARL) program are now being accepted. Information and the application can be accessed through the organization’s website at http://www.sdagleadership.com/class-xi-application/.

The SDARL program consists of 12 seminars over 18 months. Ten of the seminars are threeto-four day, in-state seminars held at a variety of locations across South Dakota. Participants spend one week in Washington, D.C., for the National Study Seminar. The International Study Seminar is a 12-14 day seminar typically held in the 15th month of the program, just prior to graduation.

“The SDARL program is unique in its approach to developing the complete person,” said Lori Cope, SDARL Executive Director. “While we focus on building skills, knowledge, and character of leaders for agriculture and our rural communities, we also work on the confidence and commitment necessary to be change agents in our world.”

Applications for Class XI will be accepted from January 1 – March 20, 2020. Interviews of eligible candidates will be held in April and May, and the SDARL Board of Directors will select the new class in June. The first seminar for the class will be in November 2020. The program is open to men and women, ages 25-55, who are working in agriculture, agribusiness or rural community development and have demonstrated leadership potential.

SDARL is the state’s premier leadership development program with 300 graduates and current class members. Alumni are making a positive and profound impact as they serve in leadership positions in South Dakota government, commodity organizations, city councils, school boards and other organizations critical to the continued success of the state. The 15-member Board of Directors of the SDARL Foundation oversees the program, which receives no state or federal funding. Funding is provided by corporations/associations, alumni, participant fees and individuals who share a passion for sound leadership in South Dakota.

–South Dakota Ag and Rural Leadership