Applications Open for Women Connected Conference

American Angus Auxiliary invites women in the Angus industry to apply for the fifth Women Connected Conference. Sponsored by the Angus Foundation, it will bring together Angus cattlewomen, Auxiliary members and other women involved in the Angus industry. Twenty women will be selected from applications to join the 10-member Auxiliary executive committee March 4-6, 2020, in Wooster, Ohio. Women 21 and older are eligible to apply, and those selected will gather to “Engage, Empower and Educate” at the Certified Angus Beef LLC headquarters.

“We are really looking forward to hosting another Women Connected Conference,” said Anne Lampe, Women Connected Conference chair. “It’s a unique event that allows women from diverse backgrounds to come together to learn and form a network of friends and colleagues who share the common bond of Angus cattle.”

An application is available here and is due Jan. 15. For more information, contact conference chair Anne Lampe at alampe@wbsnet.org or 620-874-4273. Selected applicants will be notified by Feb. 1.

Registration costs, including lodging and meals, will be provided through the generous support of the Angus Foundation; participants will be responsible for transportation to and from Wooster, Ohio. Group ground transportation for those flying through Cleveland Hopkins Airport will be arranged.

Abbreviated Schedule:

Wednesday, March 4

3 to 5 p.m.: Registration – hotel check-in

6:30 p.m.: Conference Opening – Gathering & Reception followed by Welcome, Opening Remarks, Dinner and Entertainment – Certified Angus Beef Culinary and Education Center.

Thursday, March 5

8 am – 3 p.m.: Certified Angus Beef Culinary and Education Center. Workshops/sessions

Afternoon/Evening: Tour, Dinner, Networking

Friday, March 6

Hotel Check out

8 am –12:30 p.m.: Certified Angus Beef Culinary and Education Center. Workshops/sessions

Please do not make travel arrangements prior to being notified of acceptance.

Complete schedule will be announced after selection of participants.

–Angus Communications