Apply by Aug. 13: International Beef Cattle Academy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. [June 21, 2022] – Applications are now open for the 44 Farms International Beef Cattle Academy (IBCA) 2022-2023 online certification program. Applications for this comprehensive certificate program, through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, are due August 13.

“This world-class program has totally changed my way of thinking,” says Amanda Faver, New Mexico cattle owner and former IBCA participant. “I considered myself truly blessed that I got to do this program because you see it from a different perspective. All the emerging technologies, it is pretty amazing.”

IBCA program overview

The next academy begins in September 2022 and continues through August 2023. The program consists of seven courses with nearly 30 learning hours per course. Classes are taught online with pre-recorded lectures.

Course topics include: Cattle welfare and behavior Forage production and utilization Nutritional management and requirements Reproductive physiology and management Breeding and genetics Immunology and herd health management Beef quality and safety

In addition to the pre-recorded lectures, there are weekly interactive sessions for students and instructors.

“The customized sessions provide an interactive format to meet each student’s needs, and sessions are recorded to ensure nobody misses anything,” says Dr. Ky Pohler, Program Coordinator and Associate Professor at Texas A&M University.

Following online coursework, the academy typically concludes with an optional experiential learning period and graduation ceremony in College Station, Texas.

Application and scholarship details

All involved in the beef cattle industry are eligible to apply. The IBCA’s online learning format allows anyone from across the globe to participate. Class size for the prestigious IBCA is limited to offer an exclusive and customized learning experience.

Scholarships are available, covering up to 70% of tuition costs. To be considered for a scholarship, complete the IBCA application process and provide the information required for scholarship request. Scholarships are limited and will be awarded based on student profile and potential contribution to the IBCA goal: advance knowledge to enhance beef production and quality across the globe.

Scholarships are made possible in part by generous sponsors, including endowments from 44 Farms, Texas Department of Agriculture, Sydney and Buck Thomason (Indian Hills Brangus), and the Santa Gertrudis Breeders International Foundation.

“We’re looking forward to working with a new group of farmers, ranchers and industry leaders from around the world,” says Dr. Reinaldo Cooke, Program Coordinator and Professor at Texas A&M University. “Applicants will learn more about elevating their business or ranch while the program provides an excellent return on their investment.”

Apply today at animalscience.tamu.edu/ibca/ or email ibca@tamu.edu for more information.

