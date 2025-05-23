Apply by June 9 for Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge

$100K for Top Entrepreneur

WASHINGTON—The American Farm Bureau Federation, in partnership with Farm Credit, is seeking entrepreneurs to apply online by June 9 for the 2026 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge. Now in its 12th year, this national business competition showcases U.S. startup companies developing innovative solutions to challenges faced by America’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

The overall winner of the competition will receive $100,000 in startup funds, the runner-up will be awarded $25,000 and two additional business owners who advance to the final four round will receive $10,000.

“This competition supports incredible entrepreneurs who are making sure agriculture is ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “If you have a vision for how your business can drive agriculture forward, apply today.”

Farm Bureau is offering a total of $145,000 in startup funds throughout the course of the competition. After the application period closes, 10 semi-finalist teams will be selected and announced on Aug. 4. Next, the 10 semi-finalist teams will pitch virtually to compete for a spot in the final four round of the contest.

The final four teams will be awarded $10,000 each and participate in a live pitch competition in front of Farm Bureau members, investors and industry representatives at the AFBF Convention in January 2026 in Anaheim, California, to win:

• Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge Winner, $90,000 (total of $100,000)

• Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge Runner-up, $15,000 (total of $25,000)

Farm Bureau is proud to recognize these innovative businesses, in partnership with sponsors Farm Credit, Bayer Crop Science, John Deere, Farm Bureau Bank, Farm Bureau Financial Services and T-Mobile.

Recent winners of the Ag Innovation Challenge include Gripp, which offers farmers an operator-centric way to keep records of assets in combination with communication tools to keep everyone connected (2025 Ag Innovation Challenge Winner) and Barn Owl Precision Agriculture, a company that manufactures a fully autonomous robot that supports farmers as they plant crops, control weeds and collect soil samples (2024 Ag Innovation Challenge Winner). Other examples of successful Ag Innovation Challenge participants, as well as detailed eligibility guidelines and the competition timeline, can be found at fb.org/challenge.

Entrepreneurs must be members of a county or parish Farm Bureau within their state of residence to qualify as top 10 semi-finalists. Applicants who are not Farm Bureau members can visit https://www.fb.org/about/get-involved to learn about becoming a member.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on June 9.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation