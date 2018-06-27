Apply for an AQHA Internship

If you're a hard-working, enthusiastic college student looking for an exciting internship in the equine industry, apply for one of AQHA's fall internships.

Join AQHA this fall with an enriching internship.

AQHA is proud to offer three paid internships for fall 2018. AQHA offers a Communications and Digital Marketing internship, Marketing and Publicity internship and an AQHA Media internship. AQHA's internships are based in Amarillo and reach into all aspects of the equine industry, regardless of discipline. The deadline to apply is July 1.

AQHA Communications and Digital Marketing Internship

Qualified candidates will be challenged to create search-engine-optimized blog posts about a variety of horse topics; create email newsletters; contribute content to websites; manage several social networks; help with AQHA events and functions; and assist with digital marketing campaigns.

AQHA Marketing and Publicity Internship

Qualified candidates will be challenged to write press releases about the American Quarter Horse and related activities; manage several social networks; assist in script writing for events; help with AQHA events and functions; and assist with various promotions, advertising and marketing programs.

AQHA Media Internship

The most-coveted of the AQHA Media internships, the fall intern will contribute to AQHA's print publications, including The American Quarter Horse Journal, America's Horse, Ranch Horse Journal, Performance Horse Journal and the Quarter Racing Journal. However, the biggest opportunity of this internship is assisting with coverage of two of AQHA's marquee events: the AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); and the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show. Coverage consists of shooting photos of the many finals classes at these shows, as well as opportunities to conduct on-camera interviews with all of the world champions and create videos from those interviews.

These experiences are a feather in the cap of any intern, so find out how you can apply for one of these great internship opportunities.

–AQHA