Apply for Angus Foundation Scholarships

Scholarship applications are now available for college students affiliated with the Angus breed. The Angus Foundation offers scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students each year as a way to help Angus youth achieve their education goals and offset the continually rising costs of tuition at higher education institutions.

"Angus youth are certainly the future of this industry," said Milford Jenkins, Angus Foundation president. "Higher education costs continue to rise and we want to help the students get a head start, and awarding scholarships is just one way to help."

Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarships

Applicants for undergraduate and graduate scholarships must have, at one time, been a member of the National Junior Angus Association®(NJAA) and currently be an active Junior, Regular or Life member of the American Angus Association®. The following documents are required to be considered for a 2019 undergraduate or graduate scholarship: the 2019 scholarship application; three letters of recommendation; copy of current high school/college/university transcript; and applicant's Association member code. Undergraduate and graduate scholarship applications, eligibility requirements and application guidelines can be found online at angusfoundation.org. Applications are due May 1, 2019.

Allied Angus Breeders Scholarships

The Angus Foundation will also award three $1,000 scholarships to undergraduate or graduate students who use Angus genetics in a commercial cattle operation breeding program or whose parents use Angus genetics. Emphasis will be placed on applicants' knowledge of the cattle industry and perspective of the Angus breed.

Recommended Stories For You

Applicants or their parents/guardians must be members of the American Angus Association or have an affiliate member code. The applicants or their parents/guardians must have transferred or been transferred an Angus registration paper in the last 36 months (on or after May 1, 2016). The scholarship is applicable to any field of study. A separate application, from the general Foundation application is required for the Allied Angus Breeders Scholarship. The application can be found on the Angus Foundation website. Applicants having received or applied for Angus Foundation undergraduate scholarships using our standard general application this year or in past years, will not be considered for this scholarship.

Certified Angus Beef ®/National Junior Angus Association Scholarship

Since 1990, the NJAA has teamed up with Certified Angus Beef ® (CAB) LLC to help Angus youth pursue their higher education goals. The selected applicant will receive a $1,000 scholarship. A separate application, from the Angus Foundation scholarship application, is required for the CAB/NJAA scholarship. Requirements are similar to the general Angus Foundation scholarship; more details can be found on the application. The application is available on the Angus Foundation website.

"Two core areas of the Foundation's mission are youth and education," said Jenkins. "Our Angus and allied commercial producer youth deserve the best higher education learning environment they can experience, and these scholarship opportunities help make that possible."

The Angus Foundation awarded $225,500 to 111 recipients in 2018. Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $2.9 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships. For more information about the Angus Foundation or scholarships, visit angusfoundation.org.

–American Angus Association