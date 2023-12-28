Apply for More Than $300,000 in Foundation Scholarships

The deadline to apply for an American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship is January 15

January 15 is the deadline for 2024 American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship applications. Applicants wishing to obtain scholarship funding from the Foundation for the 2024-25 academic year can download the scholarship guidelines for a complete list of criteria and requirements.

The Foundation will award scholarships totaling more than $375,000 for the 2024-25 academic year. Since its inception in 1976, the Foundation scholarship program has awarded more than $9.4 million in financial assistance to more than 1,600 young horse enthusiasts and industry members.

To be considered for a Foundation scholarship, please complete the online scholarship application . In addition to the application, several support materials are requested.

Eligibility of applicants is based on the individual criteria and requirements of each scholarship. Applicants must be AQHYA or AQHA members. Become a member here. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, financial need and American Quarter Horse involvement, as well as the applicant’s leadership and communication skills.

Applicants can submit a single application, which will be evaluated against all of the criteria supplied within the scholarship program outline to determine eligibility.

For more information about Foundation scholarships, call 806-378-5029 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central, Monday through Friday, or email foundation@aqha.org .

