Apply for Remuda Awards

The American Quarter Horse Association honors ranches that raise outstanding ranch horses and whose horses have made contributions to the heritage of the American Quarter Horse by awarding the AQHA Best Remuda and International Best Remuda awards. The deadline to apply for the awards is January 15.

Applicants for the 2020 AQHA Best Remuda Award must be a ranch that owns five or more registered American Quarter Horse mares used to produce horses for ranch work, breed and register at least five foals annually, and be a member in good standing of AQHA. Applicants from the United States must be an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder. International applicants are highly encouraged to be a Ranching Heritage Breeder. Previous recipients may not reapply; however, previous applicants are encouraged to reapply. To apply for these awards, download the U.S. application or the international application.

The 2019 Best Remuda Award winner, King Ranch, and International Best Remuda Award winner, Estancias Graciarena, will be formally presented during the 2019 Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo in November in Amarillo and the 2020 AQHA Convention March 13-16 in Las Vegas. Read about the 2019 AQHA Best Remuda Award recipient, King Ranch. Learn more about the 2019 International Best Remuda award recipient, Estancias Graciarena.

For more information on the AQHA Best Remuda Award and International Best Remuda Award, visit http://www.aqha.com/ranching.

–AQHA