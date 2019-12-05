Apply now for a 2020 Angus Internship

Students interested in applying should send a résumé, cover letter and references to careers@angus.org by Feb. 1, 2020. Visit angus.org/careers for internship descriptions and requirements. Photo courtesy American Angus Association



Four hands-on internship opportunities are available to college students.

Applications are now open for college-age students to apply for the American Angus Association®, Angus Media and Angus Genetics Inc. (AGI) 2020 summer internships. All of these ten-week, paid internships provide hands-on, real-life opportunities in the Angus business.

Not only are these internships valuable in helping students build their specific skill sets, but also, they are an opportunity to extend their professional network. Interns at Angus are assigned responsibilities and guided along to help ensure success and increase intern confidence.

The four internships being offered are:

Angus Media: This writing-intensive opportunity offers the chance to participate in producing publications, including the Angus Journal®, Angus Beef Bulletin®, Angus Beef Bulletin EXTRA, Angus Journal Daily, editorial websites and social media. The internship can be tailored to the intern’s strengths, but many duties can be anticipated, including traveling to industry events. Experience in news and feature writing, editing and photography are strongly suggested.

Communications: From print stories to video scripts, photography, graphic design and more, the communications intern will truly gain valuable agricultural communications experience. Applicants should have strong writing and design skills and have completed coursework in news and feature writing, editing and design. Experience in photography, video and social media would be helpful.

Events and Education: The intern will assist in planning and executing youth events hosted by the National Junior Angus Association (NJAA), including preparations, correspondence and coordination for junior shows and events. Applicants should be a self-starter, detail-oriented and outgoing with the ability to work well with others. Livestock and event planning experience is a plus but not required. Travel to the 2020 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Leaders Engaged in Angus Development (LEAD) Conference and other events is expected.

AGI: Students pursuing their master’s degree or Ph.D. in animal breeding and genetics should apply for the AGI summer internship. The intern will have the opportunity to work with one of the world’s largest beef genomic databases. The internship will be focused on research that involves data analysis, so candidates should have experience in analyzing animal breeding data sets and genomic data.

Students interested in applying should send a résumé, cover letter and references to careers@angus.org by Feb. 1, 2020. Visit angus.org/careers for internship descriptions and requirements.

