April 19 Webinar by Genetics Experts to Give Cattlemen Guidance on Creating the Best Herd

DENVER, CO (April 12, 2018) – This year's edition of the NCBA Cattlemen's Genetics Webinar Series comes to a close April 19, with a special presentation that puts a focus on honing bull selection. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association teamed up with six genetics specialists from across the country to offer this series, which kicked off Jan. 18.

The Genetics Webinar Series was designed for producers who would benefit from genetics knowledge, from the experienced seedstock breeder to someone who might be new to the cattle industry and needs to better understand genetics. It is being coordinated by the NCBA producer education team. Earlier webinars were "The 4 S's of Crossbreeding: Simple, Structured, Successful and Sustainable," "Show Me the Money! Are there EPDs for Profit?", and "Fake News: EPDs Don't Work." These webinars can be accessed at http://www.NCBA.org under the Producer Education tab.

Titled "Putting the Tools to Use: Buying Your Next Bull," the April 19 webinar puts the genetic concepts covered in the first three seminars to work, as attendees will go to a virtual bull sale and select the best bull from a sale catalog for two distinct production scenarios. The webinar begins at 7 p.m. CDT.

Leading discussion on the topic at the webinar will be Matt Spangler, Ph.D., associate professor and extension beef genetics specialist at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, and Bob Weaber, Ph.D., professor and beef extension specialist at Kansas State University. Joining in the discussion will be other members of the eBEEF team, a group of six genetic specialists from five academic institutions who have invested time and resources in the advancement of the cattle industry through genetics.

According to Josh White, NCBA executive director of producer education, the genetics webinar series has been an effective extension of NCBA educational webinars, which was started several years ago. "Some of the largest participations in our webinars have been for genetics topics in the spring," said White. "This 2018 partnership with the eBEEF team has been a terrific addition to the education we can provide."

Cattle producers are invited to join the webinar live, although "homework" for the seminar – available at http://www.NCBA.org – is advised. The homework includes the eBEEF bull sale catalog and the eBEEF bull selection scenario.

For more information, go to the Producer Education tab of the NCBA.org website.

–NCBA