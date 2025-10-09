AQHA: A Stallion Owner’s Guide to Filing a Breeding Report



Each year, by November 30, every stallion owner must submit a stallion breeding report detailing all mares exposed to the stallion during that breeding season. While it may feel like just another form – it’s a critical part of ensuring that any resulting foals are eligible for registration.



What needs to be included?

Mare’s name and registration number

Dates of breeding

Breeding method (frozen semen, transported semen, etc.)

Even if a mare did not conceive, if she was exposed, she should be listed on the report. If she was bred to produce multiple foals (such as embryo transfers), she should be listed once for each foal. Keep in mind, reports filed after November 30 will be subject to a late fee, so don’t let the deadline slip by.



Stallion Requirements



Before breeding season begins, make sure your stallion is ready on the records side.

A DNA type and health panel results must be on file for the stallion.

The recorded owner must sign the report, or if the stallion is leased, the lessee must sign.

If a breeding frozen semen permit applies to your stallion, the permit owner is responsible for signing.



Filing Made Easy



You can file your report quickly and securely online , or if you prefer paper, download the PDF version .



Getting this right means giving your foals the best shot at a successful start for being registered. Need help? Call us at 806-376-4811, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

SBR Resources

