AQHA and NHSRA launch state Horse of the Year program

Horses can be nominated through the NHSRA membership profile and points will be tracked by the name of the horse and the contestant riding that horse. NHRSA | Courtesy photo

horseofyear

Earlier this year, the American Quarter Horse Association relaunched the National High School Rodeo Association Horse of the Year program, recognizing registered American Quarter Horses who topped the National Junior High Finals and National High School Finals rodeos. For 2023, AQHA and NHSRA are expanding the Horse of the Year program to the state and provincial level, providing Horse of the Year recognition in both the male and female divisions.

To nominate a registered horse, participants must:

Have a current AQHYA membership.

Compete on a registered American Quarter Horse at an NHSRA-sanctioned rodeo.

The NHSRA member does not have to be the recorded owner of the horse, according to AQHA records .

. Horses must be nominated in the membership system prior to the completion of your state finals at the NJHFR or NHSFR contestant check-in.

Contestants will need to note which horse they will be riding for the events they qualified for.

Horses can be nominated through the NHSRA membership profile and points will be tracked by the name of the horse and the contestant riding that horse. Awards will be given out at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo , which is slated for June 19-25 in Perry, Georgia, and the National High School Finals Rodeo , scheduled for July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.

If you do not have a current AQHYA membership, you can join or renew at http://www.aqha.com/membership-form using code NHSRA.

To learn more about NHSRA, visit http://www.nhsra.com .

–AQHA