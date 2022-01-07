AQHA Announces 2022 Dates
The American Quarter Horse Association has an exciting line-up of events planned for 2022. Mark your calendars and set your reminders today with the tentative dates. Dates are tentative and subject to change.
AQHA Convention
February 25-28 – 2022 AQHA Convention at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas
AQHA Championship Shows
April 27 – May 1 – Nutrena AQHA East Level 1 Championships at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio
May 18-22 – Nutrena AQHA West Level 1 Championships, hosted with the Arizona Quarter Horse Association Pinnacle Circuit at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona
June 20-25 – AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships; AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships, presented by the Four Sixes Ranch; AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals; and National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance National Championship Show at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma
July 28 – August 7 – AQHYA World Championship Show, presented by Ford, at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City
October 27 – November 19 – Farnam AQHA World Championship Show; AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); and Adequan® Level 2 Championships at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City
AQHA Racing
January 12 – AQHA Racing Champions Announcements at Heritage Place in Oklahoma City
May 28 – Heritage Place Futurity and Derby, Debbie Schauf Memorial Championship (formerly the Remington Park Invitational Championship) at Remington Park in Oklahoma City
July 22-23 – Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale in San Antonio
September 2-5 – Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, All American Derby and Futurity, All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, New Mexico
September 23-24 – Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma City
October 1-2 – Los Alamitos Equine Sale at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California
October 22 – Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships and AQHA Racing Conference at Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana
December 11 – Champion of Champions and Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California
2021 AQHA Regional Championships
June 22 – Region Five Championships at DREAM Park Equestrian Center in Logan Township, New Jersey
July 19-24– Region Six Championships at Eastern States Expo in West Springfield, Massachusetts
August 13-14 – Region One Championships at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, Washington
September 14-18 – Region Two Championship at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota
AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges
January 1-5 – Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo*, Fort Worth, Texas
September 30 – East Coast Stock Horse Association Ranching Challenge, Reva, Virginia
Additional AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges will be added as details are finalized.
*Featuring AQHA added money.
American Quarter Horse Youth Association
July 12-14 – Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo
October 20-23 – AQHYA National Racing Experience at the Bank of America Challenge Championships at Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana
American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
August 20 – October 22 – America’s Horse In Art Show & Sale, American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum in Amarillo
September 16-17 – American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Induction and Reunion Celebration in Amarillo
AQHA Member Services on Location
While you enjoy some of your favorite equine events, take advantage of the many AQHA services that can be handled for you by the AQHA Member Experience Team at an AQHA Member Services booth. Visit http://www.aqha.com/memberservices to view a full list of upcoming events.
For more information on AQHA events and programs, visit http://www.aqha.com. In the event these tentative dates and locations are modified, AQHA will publish updated information on AQHA.com.
AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.
–AQHA
