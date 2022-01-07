AQHA Announces 2022 Dates

The American Quarter Horse Association has an exciting line-up of events planned for 2022. Mark your calendars and set your reminders today with the tentative dates. Dates are tentative and subject to change.

AQHA Convention

February 25-28 – 2022 AQHA Convention at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas

AQHA Championship Shows

April 27 – May 1 – Nutrena AQHA East Level 1 Championships at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio

May 18-22 – Nutrena AQHA West Level 1 Championships, hosted with the Arizona Quarter Horse Association Pinnacle Circuit at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona

June 20-25 – AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships; AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships, presented by the Four Sixes Ranch; AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals; and National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance National Championship Show at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma

July 28 – August 7 – AQHYA World Championship Show, presented by Ford, at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City

October 27 – November 19 – Farnam AQHA World Championship Show; AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); and Adequan® Level 2 Championships at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City

AQHA Racing

January 12 – AQHA Racing Champions Announcements at Heritage Place in Oklahoma City

May 28 – Heritage Place Futurity and Derby, Debbie Schauf Memorial Championship (formerly the Remington Park Invitational Championship) at Remington Park in Oklahoma City

July 22-23 – Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale in San Antonio

September 2-5 – Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, All American Derby and Futurity, All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, New Mexico

September 23-24 – Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma City

October 1-2 – Los Alamitos Equine Sale at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California

October 22 – Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships and AQHA Racing Conference at Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana

December 11 – Champion of Champions and Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California

2021 AQHA Regional Championships

June 22 – Region Five Championships at DREAM Park Equestrian Center in Logan Township, New Jersey

July 19-24– Region Six Championships at Eastern States Expo in West Springfield, Massachusetts

August 13-14 – Region One Championships at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, Washington

September 14-18 – Region Two Championship at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota

AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges

January 1-5 – Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo*, Fort Worth, Texas

September 30 – East Coast Stock Horse Association Ranching Challenge, Reva, Virginia

Additional AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges will be added as details are finalized.

*Featuring AQHA added money.

American Quarter Horse Youth Association

July 12-14 – Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo

October 20-23 – AQHYA National Racing Experience at the Bank of America Challenge Championships at Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana

American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum

August 20 – October 22 – America’s Horse In Art Show & Sale, American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum in Amarillo

September 16-17 – American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Induction and Reunion Celebration in Amarillo

AQHA Member Services on Location

While you enjoy some of your favorite equine events, take advantage of the many AQHA services that can be handled for you by the AQHA Member Experience Team at an AQHA Member Services booth. Visit http://www.aqha.com/memberservices to view a full list of upcoming events.

For more information on AQHA events and programs, visit http://www.aqha.com . In the event these tentative dates and locations are modified, AQHA will publish updated information on AQHA.com.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news .

–AQHA