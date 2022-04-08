AQHA Announces Ranching Heritage Challenge Dates

Mark your calendars with the tentative dates for these 2022 AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges.

Ranching Heritage Challenges are open to any horse bred by an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder and fully enrolled in the Ranching Heritage Challenge program.

The American Quarter Horse Association is excited to announce the dates for the 2022 AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges.

The first two AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges this year were in January at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, and at the Black Hills Stock Show in Rapid City, South Dakota. There are still plenty of challenges to compete in to qualify for the 2023 AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals, which will be held with the 2023 AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships.

To qualify for the 2023 AQHA RHC Finals, horses must compete at one of the 2022 AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge events. Qualification is class specific. The qualifying period for the 2023 AQHA RHC Finals is January 1 – December 31, 2022.

2022 AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Events

May 21-22 – Central Coast Ranch Horses Classic, Carmel Valley, California

July 15-16 – Palo Duro Stock Horse Gathering RHC, Amarillo, Texas

Entry deadline July 1

July 24 – Hawkeye Classic Ranching Heritage Challenge, Mason City, Iowa

Entry deadline July 15

July 28-31 – Gambler’s Choice Ranching Heritage Challenge, Las Vegas, Nevada

Entry deadline July 20

July (tentative) – Central States Fair Ranching Challenge*, Rapid City, South Dakota

September (tentative) – Colorado State Fair Ranching Challenge*, Pueblo, Colorado

September (tentative) – Tri-State Fair Ranching Heritage Challenge*, Amarillo, Texas

September 30 – East Coast Stock Ranching Challenge, Reva, Virginia

Entry deadline September 5

October (tentative) – NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity*, Fort Worth, Texas

October (tentative) – Northern International Livestock Exposition*, Billings, Montana

Entry deadline October 1

* featuring AQHA added money

–AQHA