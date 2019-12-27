AQHA: Book Your Hotel for Convention

The American Quarter Horse Association is an organization that works for its members.

Each spring, AQHA holds an annual convention to review member-submitted rule changes, appoint new AQHA directors, induct new members into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and elect the AQHA Executive Committee. The 2020 AQHA Convention is March 13-16 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas.

Register for convention by January 31 to avoid late fees. Attendees also have the option to purchase tickets for the Hall of Fame Induction and the Fabulous Foundation Party, hosted by the American Quarter Horse Foundation. View the tentative convention schedule at http://www.aqha.com/convention.

Members can register for the convention online. Convention pricing will increase after January 31, 2020. For registration questions, please contact AQHA.

Hotel rooms for the 2020 AQHA Convention are available. The room rate is $145 a night from March 9-14 and $75 a night from March 15-19 for a single/double at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. To receive these rates, reservations must be made prior to February 20, 2020. To book a room at the South Point Hotel & Casino, visit http://www.aqha.com/convention.

For detailed information and the tentative schedule http://www.aqha.com/convention.

