

A new event for the 2025 Central States Fair was the AQHA Breeders Showcase and Parade. The event was held on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 21-22, 2025, in the H&W show ring during the Central States Fair in Rapid City, South Dakota. Quarter Horse breeders from the Black Hills area were invited to bring a mare and colt to display and parade through the show ring

This event was spearheaded by Jim Hunt, president of Central States Fairboard. Jim said the idea behind this event was to showcase the Quarter Horse breeders in the region to an audience that may not necessarily be familiar with the excellent breeders in the area. They are looking forward to a bigger and better showcase for next year.

Paige VanderWerff, livestock director at Central States Fair with Jim Hunt, president of Central States Fair and past President of AQHA at the AQHA Breeders Showcase during Central States Fair. e800c4b4a9ac-Piage___Jim

Sorley Wetz displays the Stirrup Ranch Quarter Horse program at the AQHA Breeders Showcase cd1d144fa90f-Stirrup_Ranch

Gary Mailloux, with a Mailloux Quarter Horse colt at the Central States Fair AQHA Breeders Showcase. 6efc7b5edd1a-Mailloux_QH_