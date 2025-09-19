AQHA Celebrates 85 Years of Ranching

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Ranching is more than a chapter in AQHA’s history—it’s the foundation. From the dust of working cattle operations rose the American Quarter Horse, bred for grit, versatility and heart. That same spirit lives on today in the coveted AQHA Best Remuda Award, established in 1992 to honor ranches that raise outstanding remudas of registered American Quarter Horses.

The International Best Remuda Award, introduced in 2018, extends that recognition to ranches outside the U.S. that share the same passion and dedication to raising Quarter Horses for ranch work.

These award-winning ranches – 38 to date – represent the backbone of the breed, where tradition meets purpose and innovation ensures the next generation of horses and horsemen. Whether in the pastures or the arena, their horses work hard, think fast, and carry on a heritage that’s inseparable from the story of AQHA.

These award-winning ranches – 38 to date – represent the backbone of the breed, where tradition meets purpose and innovation ensures the next generation of horses and horsemen. AQHA | Courtesy photo image-35





Winners of the AQHA Best Remuda Award

2024 Beggs Cattle Co., Fort Worth, Texas

2024 International: Las Tunas Cattle Co., Chihuahua, Mexico

2023 Creek Plantation, Martin, South Carolina

2022 O RO Ranch , Prescott, Arizona

2022 International: Fazenda Gruta Azul, Brazil

2021 Miller Land & Livestock, Big Piney, Wyoming

2021 International: Estancia San Rafael, Argentina

2020 A Bar Ranch, Claremore, Oklahoma

2020 International: Fazenda Campanario, Brazil

2019 King Ranch, Kingsville, Texas

2019 International: Estancias Graciarena, Argentina

2018 Wagonhound Land & Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming

2018 International: La Media Suerte, Uruguay

2017 Silver Spur Operating Co., Encampment, Wyoming

2016 Bartlett Ranch, Pike Road, Alabama

2015 – 75-Year Breeders were honored

2014 Muleshoe Ranch, Gail, Texas

2013 Matador Ranch, Matador, Texas

2012 Singleton Ranches, Lamy, New Mexico

2011 Tongue River Ranch, Dumont, Texas

2010 Spade Ranch, Lubbock, Texas

2009 Haythorn Ranch Co., Maxwell, Nebraska

2008 Moorhouse Ranch, Benjamin, Texas

2007 S Ranch Ltd., Billings, Montana

2006 Tule Ranch, Tulia, Texas

2005 Babbitt Ranches, Flagstaff, Arizona

2004 Douglas Lake Cattle Co., Douglas Lake, British Columbia

2003 Lacey Livestock Co., Paso Robles, California

2002 W. H. Green Cattle Co., Albany, Texas

2001 Van Norman Ranches Inc., Tuscarora, Nevada

2000 CS Cattle Co., Cimarron, New Mexico

1999 Bogle Ltd., Dexter, New Mexico

1998 Pitchfork Land & Cattle Co., Guthrie, Texas

1997 R. A. Brown Ranch, Throckmorton, Texas

1996 Bar B Ranch, Beaver, Oklahoma

1995 Stuart Ranch, Caddo, Oklahoma

1994 Waggoner Ranch, Vernon, Texas

1993 Four Sixes Ranch, Guthrie, Texas

1992 Haythorn Land & Cattle Co., Arthur, Nebraska

As we mark 85 years of AQHA, we honor the ranchers, the horses, and the legacy they’ve built—proving every day that the American Quarter Horse is, and always will be, America’s Original Horsepower.

Learn more about the AQHA Best Remuda and AQHA International Best Remuda award .

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit http://www.aqha.com/news or subscribe to our news text “ AQHA In the Know ” for the latest Association updates.

–AQHA