AQHA Celebrates 85 Years of Ranching
Ranching is more than a chapter in AQHA’s history—it’s the foundation. From the dust of working cattle operations rose the American Quarter Horse, bred for grit, versatility and heart. That same spirit lives on today in the coveted AQHA Best Remuda Award, established in 1992 to honor ranches that raise outstanding remudas of registered American Quarter Horses.
The International Best Remuda Award, introduced in 2018, extends that recognition to ranches outside the U.S. that share the same passion and dedication to raising Quarter Horses for ranch work.
These award-winning ranches – 38 to date – represent the backbone of the breed, where tradition meets purpose and innovation ensures the next generation of horses and horsemen. Whether in the pastures or the arena, their horses work hard, think fast, and carry on a heritage that’s inseparable from the story of AQHA.
Winners of the AQHA Best Remuda Award
2024 Beggs Cattle Co., Fort Worth, Texas
2024 International: Las Tunas Cattle Co., Chihuahua, Mexico
2023 Creek Plantation, Martin, South Carolina
2022 O RO Ranch, Prescott, Arizona
2022 International: Fazenda Gruta Azul, Brazil
2021 Miller Land & Livestock, Big Piney, Wyoming
2021 International: Estancia San Rafael, Argentina
2020 A Bar Ranch, Claremore, Oklahoma
2020 International: Fazenda Campanario, Brazil
2019 King Ranch, Kingsville, Texas
2019 International: Estancias Graciarena, Argentina
2018 Wagonhound Land & Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming
2018 International: La Media Suerte, Uruguay
2017 Silver Spur Operating Co., Encampment, Wyoming
2016 Bartlett Ranch, Pike Road, Alabama
2015 – 75-Year Breeders were honored
2014 Muleshoe Ranch, Gail, Texas
2013 Matador Ranch, Matador, Texas
2012 Singleton Ranches, Lamy, New Mexico
2011 Tongue River Ranch, Dumont, Texas
2010 Spade Ranch, Lubbock, Texas
2009 Haythorn Ranch Co., Maxwell, Nebraska
2008 Moorhouse Ranch, Benjamin, Texas
2007 S Ranch Ltd., Billings, Montana
2006 Tule Ranch, Tulia, Texas
2005 Babbitt Ranches, Flagstaff, Arizona
2004 Douglas Lake Cattle Co., Douglas Lake, British Columbia
2003 Lacey Livestock Co., Paso Robles, California
2002 W. H. Green Cattle Co., Albany, Texas
2001 Van Norman Ranches Inc., Tuscarora, Nevada
2000 CS Cattle Co., Cimarron, New Mexico
1999 Bogle Ltd., Dexter, New Mexico
1998 Pitchfork Land & Cattle Co., Guthrie, Texas
1997 R. A. Brown Ranch, Throckmorton, Texas
1996 Bar B Ranch, Beaver, Oklahoma
1995 Stuart Ranch, Caddo, Oklahoma
1994 Waggoner Ranch, Vernon, Texas
1993 Four Sixes Ranch, Guthrie, Texas
1992 Haythorn Land & Cattle Co., Arthur, Nebraska
As we mark 85 years of AQHA, we honor the ranchers, the horses, and the legacy they’ve built—proving every day that the American Quarter Horse is, and always will be, America’s Original Horsepower.
Learn more about the AQHA Best Remuda and AQHA International Best Remuda award.
