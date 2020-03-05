AQHA Convention: March 13-16

By AQHA Executive Vice President, Craig Huffhines

We are excited to see the AQHA Board of Directors and members in Las Vegas next week! The 2020 AQHA Convention at the South Point Hotel & Casino, March 13-16, in Las Vegas, is proceeding as scheduled.

AQHA leadership has been in direct contact with management at the South Point Hotel & Casino and the AQHA Executive Committee, monitoring the information being reported by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention and the Southern Nevada Health District regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and the risk assessment to travel. At this time, the CDC has not issued any warnings for domestic travel in the United States. We are diligently watching this situation and, if circumstances change, we will swiftly notify all members of the board of directors and pre-registered convention attendees.

The CDC and SNHD have posted some very practical prevention actions that many times we all take for granted. I hope you all will join me this week, as I train myself to do a better job of keeping myself and the people around me safer from any illness. These everyday practices will not only help reduce the risk of infection of the coronavirus, but for any virus, including the more common influenza virus.

The CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water, if hands are visibly dirty.

For more information about the 2020 AQHA Convention, visit http://www.aqha.com/convention.

We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas.

