AQHA deadlines for young adult opportunities fast approaching

AQHA offers a variety of opportunities for young adults in the equine industry through scholarships to help further their understanding of the equine industry, hands-on learning experiences to grow their skills and awards celebrating their impressive accomplishments at a young age. Many of these opportunities require application and the applications deadlines are fast approaching.

AQHLead

The American Quarter Horse Foundation and American Quarter Horse Association have partnered to advance the development of young adults and their continuous involvement in the equine industry. The AQHLead program is designed for young adults, ages 21-35, to help support their development as young leaders in the equine industry.

AQHLead travel grants may be awarded annually to participants to offset the cost of travel and participation. Grant recipients kick off their participation in the program each year at the AQHA Convention.

During the program, participants will attend leadership-focused webinars to provide additional insights into AQHA and the industry. They will also have the opportunity to partner with a mentor from the American Quarter Horse industry to learn about their mentor’s leadership activities in service to AQHA and the equine industry, and benefit from gaining more insight into their roles in impacting the industry.

The application deadline is December 31, 2023. Click here to apply.

AQHA Emerging Leader Award

Young adult AQHA members, ages 21-35, are eligible for nomination for the AQHA Emerging Leader Award. Honorees will be formally recognized each year during a plaque presentation at the AQHA Convention. AQHA has a wealth of young adults achieving an elite level of professional success, contributing to their communities and transforming the horse industry, and AQHA would like to acknowledge them for their accomplishments and impacts on the Quarter Horse industry.

Selection for the award may be based on direct involvement within the Association or may highlight the successes of an outstanding AQHA member who remains committed to and involved in AQHA.

Nominations for this award are due January 15, 2024. Click here to nominate a young adult.

AQHF Scholarships

Growing up with an American Quarter Horse teaches youth the values of compassion, dedication and hard work. They learn to become leaders and visionaries. For youth who strive to turn their passion into a career, scholarships can help make higher education affordable.

Since its inception in 1976, the American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship fund has made over 1,600 dreams come true by providing over $9.6 million in financial assistance to youth pursing higher education.

The application deadline for AQHF scholarships is January 15, 2024. Click here to apply.

AQHA Convention Registration and AQHYA Young Alumni Reception

The 2024 AQHA Convention is March 15-18 at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. AQHA will once again offer a discounted young adult registration rate for this year’s Convention.

Young adults registered for Convention are invited to the AQHYA Young Alumni Reception on Saturday, March 16 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Take advantage of AQHA’s deep discount on adult memberships at youth prices for college students. Find out more at http://www.aqha.com .

AQHA’s young adult programs are proudly presented by Farnam .

About the Sponsors

Founded in 1946, Farnam Companies Inc., has grown to become one of the most widely recognized names in the animal health products industry, and has become one of the largest makers of equine products in the country. That’s why no one offers a more complete selection of horse care products. Farnam Horse Products serves both the pleasure horse and the performance horse markets with products for fly control, deworming, hoof and leg care, grooming, wound treatment and leather care, plus supplements.

-AQHA