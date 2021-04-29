AQHA Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines Announces Resignation

On April 27, the American Quarter Horse Association announced that AQHA Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines is leaving the Association to pursue an opportunity in the equine and livestock industry.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the American Quarter Horse Association as executive vice president,” said Huffhines. “I am proud of my staff, the AQHA Past Presidents, AQHA Executive Committee and AQHA Board of Directors, whom I served over the past six years. What we have accomplished together during my tenure is quite remarkable. Some of these accomplishments include navigating business during a worldwide pandemic, instituting welfare reform standards for the horse, stewarding a major information technology challenge, providing remote service capabilities for membership services, assembling a talented and passionate leadership team, and creating financial stability and sustainability, all which position AQHA as a modern service provider for the equine industry. AQHA’s staff and leadership team are poised for good things to come with AQHA business and membership transactions in an upward trend.”

“We will miss Craig and his influence and leadership at the Association,” said AQHA President Norman K. Luba. “Craig navigated the Association through a monumental database conversion and remote service platform that allowed us to continue working during the pandemic. Over the years, he has compiled a strong team of staff with talents and professionalism that will continue to propel AQHA into the future. Though we will miss him, the AQHA Executive Committee and I have full faith in Interim Executive Vice President Chad Pierce to maintain the precedent set by Craig. We will work quickly to find the right person to fill the role and wish Craig and his family the best in his new endeavor.”

Pierce has been with AQHA for more than 12 years as the Association’s chief legal counsel. Prior to his tenure with AQHA, Pierce was on staff with the Underwood Law Firm in Amarillo, where he served as the lead attorney for AQHA support beginning in 2003. He has successfully navigated countless equine welfare cases for the Association to set a standard to protect the American Quarter Horse. His knowledge of equine case law and Association corporate nuances are second to none, and he has been the standard bearer for the multitude of contract coordination with sponsors, corporate partners and a plethora of industry vendors. Pierce holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas and law degree from Texas Tech University.

Huffhines’ last day with the Association is May 17. More information about the official search to fill the position will be available soon.

–AQHA