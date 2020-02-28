AQHA: New Western Pleasure Challenge

One exhibitor, multiple horses, one title. In short, that describes the Western Pleasure Challenge, which is being added by the American Quarter Horse Association to the 2020 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in November at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

The title of Western Pleasure Challenge champion will be presented to the exhibitor who earns the most points, showing up to three horses. Two of the horses can be shown in any of the existing open western pleasure classes: 2-year-old western pleasure, Level 2 or Level 3 junior western pleasure, or Level 2 or Level 3 senior western pleasure. The catch is a mandatory class: a new 3-year-old western pleasure stakes, which will be offered for the first time at the Lucas Oil World this year.

About the Western Pleasure Challenge

Exhibitors will declare their Level 2 or Level 3 eligibility and compete as such. Western Pleasure Challenge prize money will be split equally between Level 2 and Level 3 exhibitors, giving both divisions equal opportunity to share in the purse. The same exhibitor must show each horse in their respective class. Each horse’s placing in their respective western pleasure class goes toward the composite score that determines the overall challenge winner. View more details about the Western Pleasure Challenge.

For more information about the Lucas Oil World, visit http://www.aqha.com/worldshow.

–AQHA