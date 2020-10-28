AQHA Presents PRCA Horse of the Year Awards

The AQHA-PRCA horses of the year will be featured in The American Quarter Horse Journal. Photo by Dan Hubbell



The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Horse of the Year Award, presented by the American Quarter Horse Association, recognizes the outstanding registered American Quarter Horse in each of the PRCA’s timed-event categories.

This year, the top horses will be recognized at the annual PRCA Awards Banquet on December 2 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, prior to the start of the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The owner of the PRCA/AQHA/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Horses of the Year in each category will be awarded $5,000 and an AQHA bronze trophy. Second place will receive $3,000 and third place will receive $2,000.

The following are the top three in each event:

Heading

1. RK Tuff Trinket, “Bob,” owned and ridden by Riley Minor

2. Gypsy Sailor, “Sailor,” ridden by Charly Crawford; owned by Charly and Jackie Crawford

3. Ima Fresnos Dee, “Annie,” ridden and owned by Cody Snow

Heeling

1. (Tie) Nita Win Playboy, “Drago,” ridden and owned by Logan Medlin

1. (Tie) Leos Highbrow, “Sug,” ridden and owned by Brady Minor

3. Little Hickory Boon, “Ray J,” ridden and owned by Wesley Thorp

Tie-down Roping

1. Pocketful Of Light, “Pockets,” ridden and owned by Caleb Smidt

2. (Tie) Casanovas Cowgirl, “Beyonce,” ridden and owned by Haven Meged

2. (Tie) Dualin Demon, “Rambo,” ridden by Hunter Herrin; owned by Travis and Johnna Dobbs

Steer Roping

1. Lena Joe Ichi, “Professor,” ridden and owned by Martin Poindexter

2. Freckles Possum Baby, “Possum,” ridden by Scott Snedecor and Stephen Stransky; owned by Stephen Stransky

3. RBS Badger Tigger, “Tigger,” ridden and owned by Cole Patterson

Steer Wrestling

1. Dashin Haze, “Tyson,” ridden by Curtis Cassidy and Jesse Brown; owned by Curtis Cassidy

2. (Tie) Be Dun By Three, “Benz,” ridden and owned by Clayton Hass

2. (Tie) Patrionic Dash, “Mable,” ridden by Stetson Jorgenson; owned by Garrett Henry

Barrel Racing

1. High Valor, “Valor,” owned and ridden by Dona Kay Rule

2. Biddin On Fame, “Beau,” ridden and owned by Emily Miller

3. Lean Mean Blue Dean, “Blue Dean,” ridden and owned by Jill Wilson

The AQHA-PRCA horses of the year will be featured in The American Quarter Horse Journal.

About the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is moving to Texas in December 2020. Arlington’s Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will host the Wrangler NFR 2020. Event organizers confirmed the event will comply with all health and safety protocols for attendees. Wrangler NFR 2020 will take place December 3 through December 12, and fans can follow official PRCA updates throughout the event at http://www.prorodeo.com.

