AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders Young Horse Development Program

Do you know a youth looking to earn scholarships and bolster his or her résumé? If so, you need to tell them about the AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder Young Horse Development Program.

American Quarter Horse Youth Association members have the opportunity to participate in hands-on horse training as they complete a record book and submit assignments that teach the fundamentals of horsemanship. Then they can showcase their learned skills and knowledge, and earn scholarships and prizes through the Young Horse Development Program.

“The Young Horse Development Program was developed to help youth gain hands-on experience in working with and training horses,” said Craig Huffhines, AQHA executive vice president. “The program gives youth the opportunity to showcase their hard work and dedication to their project by completing a record book and participating in a show. This will, in turn, give participants a skill set that will set them apart when applying for scholarships, college and jobs.”

For the project, accepted AQHYA members receive a donated weanling from an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder. Youth who are not selected to receive a donated foal, but are still accepted into the program, will be able to purchase a weanling from a Ranching Heritage Breeder and participate in the program. Throughout the program, AQHYA members work with and train their foals, complete assignments and exhibit the foals at a show. The participants also get the opportunity to be mentored by an AQHA Professional Horseman. Ultimately, the project participants have the chance to be recognized and rewarded with scholarships.

Generous Ranching Heritage Breeders are already selecting weanlings to donate to this year’s program. A foal that has been donated by a Ranching Heritage Breeder is transferred to the participant’s name, and AQHA covers the transfer fee. To receive one of these donated foals, free of charge, AQHYA members should submit application and waiver forms by August 15. Applications will be accepted until October 1, however applicants have a better chance at admission into the program and being matched with a foal in their area by applying by the priority deadline of August 15.

The weanlings donated by Ranching Heritage Breeders will be announced and matched with the youth applicants between September and November.

The 2019-2020 participants are vying for $5,000 in scholarships and prizes.

1st place: $2,000 scholarship and an Awards Recognition Concepts belt buckle.

2nd place: $1,500 scholarship and a pair of Justin boots.

3rd place: $1,000 scholarship and a certificate for a pair of Wrangler jeans.

4th place: $500 scholarship and a certificate for a pair of Wrangler jeans.

To learn more about the Young Horse Development Program, visit http://www.aqha.com/yhd.

AQHA Corporate Partner Nutrena, the official equine, dog and cat feed of AQHA, supports the AQHA Ranching Heritage breeder Young Horse Development Program. Nutrena provides feed certificates to each of the participants in the program.

–AQHA