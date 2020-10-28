AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge

The next 2020 American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage Challenge is slated for November 1 during the Stock Horse of Texas World Show in Abilene, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.stockhorsetexas.org.

“We are excited to host this challenge and highlight AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders,” said Karen McCuistion, AQHA director of member programs. “These horses are ranch raised and demonstrate the versatility of the American Quarter Horse.”

Ranching Heritage Challenges are open to any horse bred by an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder and enrolled in the program. AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders are breeders who have been breeding American Quarter Horses for at least 10 years and whose horses are primarily bred to work on a cattle ranch. Horses foaled in 2010 and earlier are automatically enrolled in the program with no additional fees due.

Any AQHA or AQHYA member can own and show these eligible and enrolled horses in the Challenges.

The Challenges offer multiple divisions for various ages and skill levels for both horse and rider. Classes include working ranch horse and ranch riding; some Challenge events also offer ranch cutting, team roping and barrel racing.

For more information on AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges or for upcoming events, visit http://www.aqha.com/ranching.

–AQHA