AQHA ranching heritage challenges

The next 2019 American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage Challenges are slated for May 18-19. The Central Coast Ranch Horse Classic is at the Carmel Valley Trail and Saddle Club in Carmel Valley, California. The Osage Gathering RHC is at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

The Central Coast Ranch Horse Classic May 18-19 in California features jackpots and other prizes.

The Osage Gathering RHC is presented by the Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska with added money and other prizes.

Coverage of the event will be provided by AQHA’s Ranch Horse Journal at http://www.aqha.com/ranching.

“The Ranching Heritage Challenges highlight the versatility, soundness and willing attitude of American Quarter Horses that are ranch-born and -raised,” said Kim Lindsey, AQHA director of ranching. “We’re proud to have these two new Ranching Heritage Challenges added to the list of RHC events. These are the first Challenges in California and Oklahoma.”

Ranching Heritage Challenges are open to any horse bred by an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder and enrolled in the program. AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders are breeders who have been breeding American Quarter Horses for at least 10 years and whose horses are primarily bred to work on a cattle ranch. Horses foaled in 2010 and earlier are automatically enrolled into the program with no additional fees due.

Anyone can own and show these eligible and enrolled horses in the Challenges.

These Challenge events do not have added money from AQHA, but competitors who show at these events will qualify to compete at the 2020 AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

The Challenges offer multiple divisions for various ages and skill levels for both horse and rider. Classes include working ranch horse and ranch riding; some Challenge events also offer team roping and barrel racing.

AQHA appreciates the generous sponsorship of Ford, John Deere, Nutrena, Weaver Leather and the Ranch Horse Journal in supporting these Ranching Heritage events.

For more information on AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges or for upcoming events, visit http://www.aqha.com/ranchingheritagechallenge.

–AQHA