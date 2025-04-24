AQHA Regional Championships Kick Off

AQHA celebrates the 20th anniversary of regional competition and kicks off the 2025 AQHA Regional Championships series.

The American Quarter Horse Association kicks off the first installment of the 2025 AQHA Regional Championships series on June 25 with the Region 5 Championships at Gloucester County Dream Park in Logan Township, New Jersey. The show is also the 20th anniversary of exciting regional championship competitions throughout the country!

Region 6 follows July 14-20 at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The Region 1 Regional Championships are August 7-10 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, Washington, followed by Region 2 September 10-14 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The AQHA Regional Championships would not be possible without the help of AQHA’s corporate partners. AQHA sponsors an array of champion buckles for Regional Championship class winners in Level 1 competition. Adequan®, the official joint therapy of AQHA, also generously provides champion buckles for regional Level 2 class winners.

–AQHA