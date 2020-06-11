AQHA Registry Hits Milestone – 6 Million Registered Horses

The American Quarter Horse Association is proud to announce that it has surpassed registering 6 million horses in the Association’s 80-year history. AQHA officially reached 6 million registered horses on May 19, 2020.

“Since 1940, AQHA has been paving the way for passionate horsemen and -women to come together in the name of the American Quarter Horse for the breed’s preservation, celebration and advancement,” said Craig Huffhines, AQHA executive vice president. “Today, we are fortunate to celebrate our breed with this historical milestone.”

The previous milestone was reached on December 26, 2007, when AQHA hit 5 million registered horses.

AQHA will partner with the American Quarter Horse Foundation to auction Registration No. 6000000 at the 2021 AQHA Convention in San Antonio. The Foundation will pay the full and current registration fee for registration and required DNA testing at the time the registration is enacted by the winning bidder from the auction proceeds. The winning bidder will receive a gift receipt for the remainder of the auction price, and these funds will be applied to the charitable programs implemented by the Foundation.

Support Local Journalism Donate



More details about the auction will be available at http://www.aqha.com/convention at a later date.

Learn more about registering your American Quarter Horse with the largest equine breed registry. If you need assistance with a registration or additional AQHA business, visit http://www.aqha.com/contact-info to contact the AQHA Member Experience Team.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

–AQHA