AQHA rule change proposal deadline Dec. 31

The American Quarter Horse Association is an organization that works because of its members. Now is your chance to make a difference and submit proposed rule changes to be considered by AQHA standing committees at the 2019 AQHA Convention March 8-11 in Fort Worth,Texas.

Each spring, AQHA holds a convention to review the Association's rules and policies. During the convention, member-submitted rule changes and suggestions are also reviewed. AQHA wants to hear any suggestions you have to make AQHA membership, programs and services reach their fullest potential.

AQHA members have until December 31, 2018, to submit items for the 2019 convention, but if you believe there is a need for a major rule change, the Association encourages members to submit items earlier to give Association staff and/or committees and councils more time to prepare materials and communicate potential changes before the convention in March 2019. AQHA standing committees will meet at convention to consider the submitted items.

Download and complete the rule-change proposal form at http://www.aqha.com/convention.

Log in to the AQHA Member Services area for a list of the standing committees.

Once you have completed the form, please return it via email to rulechanges@aqha.org. If you prefer, items can also be submitted by mail:

Recommended Stories For You

AQHA

ATTN: (Committee Name)

P.O. Box 200

Amarillo, TX 79168

For guidelines on writing proposed rule changes, visit http://www.aqha.com/handbook.

For more information on the 2019 AQHA Convention, visit http://www.aqha.com/convention.

–AQHA