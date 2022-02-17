AQHA: Save on aged-horse registration through April 30

Due to the overwhelming response of the aged-horse registration special in 2021, the American Quarter Horse Association is extending the offer through April 30, 2022.

Part of AQHA’s mission is to record and preserve the pedigree of the American Quarter Horse. Each horse registered with the Association is integral to staying true to the core mission of recording and preserving the breed.

AQHA members can register American Quarter Horses 24 months after the foaling date or older for the price of a yearling – only $170. This is a savings of up to $380 based on the age of the horse! All AQHA registration rules apply to new registrations. To be eligible for registration, all registration requirements must be met*.

Registrations received between January 1, 2022, and February 10, 2022, will automatically receive a refund for the price difference based on the discount noted above.

AQHA has always encouraged early foal registration by keeping weanling registration fees lower for members; however, this special gives unregistered aged horses the opportunity to join the more than 6 million American Quarter Horses registered worldwide. Prices for horses 23 months after the foaling date and younger will remain the same.

To begin the registration process, view the AQHA Registration Guide and download the registration application.

AQHA Member Experience Professionals are available via phone and email to assist with any questions regarding the AQHA registration process. As long as the registration application is received in the AQHA office before April 30, 2022, the reduced registration fee will be applied to the application, regardless of the amount of time it takes to complete the registration process. To register a horse as an American Quarter Horse, you must be an AQHA member. If you are not a current member, join AQHA or renew your membership today!

For questions on the AQHA registration process, submit a Contact Us Form or call 806-376-4811 and select, Option 1, Extension 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central, Monday through Friday.

*The entire $170 registration fee is non-refundable, even if the registration cannot be processed.

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news .

–AQHA