AQHA Waives 2020 World Show Qualification

The American Quarter Horse Association world championship shows are the most prestigious events in the equine industry. Due to the rapidly evolving pandemic worldwide, exhibitors are facing several challenges to get qualified for the 2020 AQHA world championship shows.

The safety of AQHA exhibitors, spectators and staff is the Association’s top priority. Therefore, the AQHA Executive Committee has waived qualification for the following 2020 world championship shows:

Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show July 30 – August 8 in Oklahoma City

AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), September 1-6 in Fort Worth, Texas

Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show November 5-21 in Oklahoma City

“AQHA understands that during this unprecedented time, show management teams around the world are making difficult decisions to cancel AQHA sanctioned shows,” said Craig Huffhines, AQHA executive vice president. “We appreciate their due diligence with following recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities to not risk the safety of our members.”

Performance Halter

Horses competing in performance halter at the Ford Youth World, Adequan® Select World and Lucas Oil World must abide by AQHA SHW365.3 for performance halter eligibility regarding having earned a Register of Merit. With the exception of racehorses that have earned an ROM, all other performance halter-eligible horses are required to enter and legitimately compete in a performance class. When showing in the performance class, exhibitors must maintain the integrity of the performance class in which they are competing. Judges will adhere to AQHA Rule SHW910.5 when judging the performance class, “eliminate any horse/exhibitor as an entry which he/she feels is in violation of the intent of AQHA’s prohibited conduct rules, or which he/she does not feel has legitimately attempted to exhibit the horse to the best of the horse’s ability.”

Ford Youth World

The entry process for the 2020 Ford Youth World will remain with the youth advisers as it has been in previous years. AQHYA exhibitors interested in competing at the Ford Youth World will continue to work through their adviser to enter and must meet affiliate requirements to compete. View the list of affiliate youth advisers. Contact your youth adviser for more details on the Ford Youth World requirements.

AQHA CMS World

The AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championships qualifying will continue to be managed by AQHA’s alliance partner, the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association. Visit http://www.cmsaevents.com for additional information.

AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships

The AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships, AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals, AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships and National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance National Championship Show are still proceeding as scheduled June 23-27 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Qualifying for this event ended February 29 and remains in place. AQHA is monitoring the situation and will share any updates with exhibitors and on http://www.aqha.com/versatility.

Entry Information

Entry information for each show will be released on AQHA.com at a later date.

For more information on AQHA world championship shows, visit http://www.aqha.com/disciplines/showing/shows/championship-shows.

Cancelled or Postponed Shows

For the most up-to-date list of AQHA sanctioned shows that have either been cancelled or postponed, visit http://www.aqha.com/covid19-show-updates.

